Deshaun Watson is INACTIVE for Week 4 vs. Ravens

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will not play on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. There were some concerns as he didn’t throw all week nursing a right shoulder injury, but on Saturday reports said that he would play. After warm ups, he was ruled out for Cleveland.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson getting his first career start at QB today pic.twitter.com/ELUW40YrBv — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 1, 2023

Dorian Thompson-Robinson is next up in line behind Watson. The rookie turned some heads in training camp, but the Browns feel a lot more confident with Watson on the field in a must-win divisional matchup. On the season, Watson has completed 65 passes for 678 yards and four touchdowns with two interceptions. He has been terrible, and that defense has carried them to this point. This could give the offense a boost.

It will be interesting to see how Thompson-Robinson plays in his first career start against that strong Ravens defense. They have been one of the best in the NFL just like Cleveland. Watson had struggles against Baltimore in the past, but Cleveland will hope Thompson-Robinson can have a different outcome.