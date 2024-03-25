The GM Shuffle discusses how good Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy really is

Michael Lombardi and co-host Femi Abebefe tackle a wide range of topics weekly within the world of the NFL and break down everything listeners and fans need to know.

As the 2024 NFL Draft inches closer and closer, all eyes are on the deep quarterback class and whether it’s possible that four signal-callers could be selected to start the draft.

That could all come down to how teams view Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy. The young passer doesn’t have the prolific stats that USC’s Caleb Williams or LSU’s Jayden Daniels, but the NFL apparently loves him and, according to NFL Media, he could be in play for the second overall selection with the Washington Commanders.

That demands the question, How good is McCarthy?

He was seldom used under Jim Harbaugh in Michigan, but that was because the team’s defense and running game were so good. But is that also because McCarthy needed to be more of a game-manager?

The GM Shuffle breaks it all down on today’s episode.

On The GM Shuffle, hosts Michael Lombardi and Femi Abebefe break down some of the comments coming from the opening days of the annual NFL League Meeting in Orlando. Plus, Michael shares his thoughts on the Titans trade for CB L’Jarius Sneed.

