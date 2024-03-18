NBA Betting Systems: Trending Basketball Picks, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

The new Systems tool in the DraftKings Sportsbook’s Stats Hub highlights plays based on various factors that have been trending over the last seven days, last 30 days and the entire season. With this article, we’re going to look at some of the systems that have been trending over the past week with the intent of finding other games that could apply to those systems over the next week of games.

One thing to note about the potential upcoming system matches sections throughout this article. NBA favorite/underdog, spread and totals are generally not available until the evening before games. Also, some systems can be based on the result of a previous game. Confirm the games mentioned under this section are matches prior to making your picks.

SYSTEM: Home favorites ATS after not playing the previous day

This season, this system is an even 267-267-7. Before this past week, this system had an even worse success rate. But in the last seven days, home favorites have gone 15-8 ATS after not playing the previous day. So, we’re giving this play a heat check

There are five games that fit this system on Monday:

IND vs. CLE

PHI vs. MIA

CHI vs. POR

SAC vs. MEM

GSW vs. NYK

Keeping things simple here by going with Indiana. It’s been a while since these two teams squared off, so the Cavs haven’t dealt with Pascal Siakam in a Pacers uniform. When he last faced Cleveland, Siakam scored 18 points in a three-point Raptors loss.

His new team has had greater success vs. the Cavaliers. Indy is 2-0 ATS and straight-up vs. Cleveland. Not only that, we’ve seen the Pacers beat the Cavs with both Evan Mobley and Donovan Mitchell in the lineup (five-point win) and without Mitchell (12-point win). With both Mobley and Mitchell out, winning by at least three possessions — something they’ve already done vs. Cleveland — seems very doable.

SYSTEM PICK FOR MARCH 18

IND -6.5

SYSTEM: Over on total when home favorite is on second leg of back-to-back

Unders are all the rage right now, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t over systems still in play. This one is a great example of that. Since February 23, this system is 11-6-1. As a result, this has become a very strong season-long play at 51-35-1.

Celtics-Pistons is the only game that fits this system on Monday. Boston is 3-2 to the over when this system is in play, and their average game total in this setting is 232.6 points — nearly 10 points higher than this game’s total.

Similarly, Detroit is also on the second leg of a back-to-back. When the Pistons are playing on no rest as a road dog, the over is 4-2. The average total in those games is 232.8

SYSTEM PICK FOR MARCH 18

DET-BOS over 223 points

