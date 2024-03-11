NBA Betting Systems: Trending Basketball Picks, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

The new Systems tool in the DraftKings Sportsbook’s Stats Hub highlights plays based on various factors that have been trending over the last seven days, last 30 days and the entire season. With this article, we’re going to look at some of the systems that have been trending over the past week with the intent of finding other games that could apply to those systems over the next week of games.

One thing to note about the potential upcoming system matches sections throughout this article. NBA favorite/underdog, spread and totals are generally not available until the evening before games. Also, some systems can be based on the result of a previous game. Confirm the games mentioned under this section are matches prior to making your picks.

SYSTEM: Road team ATS following a loss

We’re sticking with this system after last week’s success.

If you backed all underdogs against the spread that were coming off a loss after this system was highlighted on March 4, you went 13-5 (72.22%). If you’ve been playing it over the last 30 days, you’re now up to 41-26 (61.19%).

The Raptors are the only underdog in this position on Monday. They are 7-6 ATS in this setting, but they’ve only lost by double digits in five of those 13 games. Meanwhile, the Nuggets are 15-15-1 ATS at home.

NOTE: No table laying out potential plays for this system throughout the week because this play is dependent on the outcome of the road underdog’s previous game.

SYSTEM PICK FOR MARCH 11

TOR +14.5

SYSTEM: Under on total when road underdog is coming off a win

This play has been hitting at nearly a 70% success rate over the last 30 days. In the last week of games, this system has been in play 13 times and hit in nine games. Over the last 30 days, it’s 33-14-1.

CHA-DET is the only game this applies to on Monday, with the system being a fit for the Hornets specifically. This is the ninth time Charlotte has been in this setting. The under is 5-3 in those prior eight games.

On top of that, the under is 5-0 when the Pistons are playing as a home favorite this season.

NOTE: No table laying out potential plays for this system throughout the week because this play is dependent on the outcome of the road underdog’s previous game.

SYSTEM PICK FOR MARCH 11

CHA-DET under 217

