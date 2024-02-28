NBA Picks for February 28: Basketball Best Bets, Predictions, Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Go here to also find my favorite NBA Teaser Play of that day!

Total under 216 points

This is only the 13th time this season two Eastern Conference teams have met while both were on the second leg of a back-to-back. In the prior 12 instances, the under is 8-4. This is also a setting the Cavaliers have become familiar with.

Wednesday marks the third time they’ve been in this setting with another Eastern Conference opponent, and the under is 0-2 in those games. Those two games produced scoring outputs of 201 and 184 total points. Not only were those wildly low totals, but they were also both 20-plus points below the total set for those games.

This is also the fourth time the Cavs and Bulls have met this season. The under is 3-0 in the three previous meetings. The highest final outcome across those games was 213 points. In two of those games, one of the teams failed to score 100 points.

Total under 231 points -115

The over has been red-hot for the Kings, hitting in 9 of their last 11 games. However, one of those two under hits came in their Valentine’s Day throwdown vs. Denver.

That matchup was the 16th time Sacramento has played as a road dog this season. In that setting, the under is 10-6. Additionally, the under is 16-11 when Denver is playing as a home favorite. Plus, the average points per game at Ball Arena this season is 228.7.

Looking at systems in play, the under is 22-6-1 over the last seven days when a favorite didn’t play the previous day. On the season, the under is 6-3 when the Nuggets are coming off of two days of rest.

