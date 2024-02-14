NBA Teaser Picks: Basketball Bets, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for February 14

There’s a new Teaser tool in the DraftKings Sportsbook Stats Hub. Check it out to make your own Teaser plays for NBA and NFL games.

Magic ML

Playing as a road underdog is not the ideal scenario for the Knicks. They’re 5-8-1 against the spread in this setting, and that one push was a straight-up loss.

Furthermore, this is a preferred setting for the Magic, as much as they’re on the second leg of a back-to-back. They’re 10-3 straight-up as home favorites. They’re also 7-3 at home following a loss. Combine those settings together, and Orlando is 4-1 when playing as a home favorite following a loss.

Also, looking at the market behavior, the Knicks are the public play, whereas the sharps seem to be with the Magic. Orlando is getting 41% of spread bets on this game but 59% of the handle. The gap is a bit smaller when looking at moneyline, where the Magic are getting 28% of bets and 30% of the handle, but that could be chalked up to the play having less value at -162. Even still, there’s a slight edge.

Wizards +17

Speaking of sharps vs. the public, there’s something wild going on with WAS-NOP. The Wizards are the public play against the spread, getting 55% of bets and 51% of the handle, but Washington appears to be a sharp play on the moneyline. The Wizards are getting just 11% of moneyline bets for this game but 35% of the handle.

Be that as it may, I’m sticking with the teased option of +17. The Pelicans have done well as home favorites this season, covering in 10 of the 17 times they’ve been in this setting so far. However, they’ve only won by double digits in eight of those games. Ratchet that number all the way up to 17, and they’ve only won by that much in this setting five times.

Believe it or not, New Orleans actually has one of the better success rates in the league against that number, but that only further illustrates how Washington is the play here. The Wizards recently came through for us with ease as 17-point dogs vs. Boston, and they’re now 17-9-1 ATS as road dogs this season.

