NBA Betting Systems: Trending Basketball Picks, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

The new Systems tool in the DraftKings Sportsbook’s Stats Hub highlights plays based on various factors that have been trending over the last seven days, last 30 days and the entire season. With this article, we’re going to look at some of the systems that have been trending over the past week with the intent of finding other games that could apply to those systems over the next week of games.

One thing to note about the potential upcoming system matches sections throughout this article. NBA favorite/underdog, spread and totals are generally not available until the evening before games. Also, some systems can be based on the result of a previous game. Confirm the games mentioned under this section are matches prior to making your picks.

SYSTEM: West underdogs ATS vs. East

This system has not only taken off in the last week, but it’s been going strong for over a month now.

Throughout the last seven days, this play is 8-3 (72.73%). That’s brought the system up to 28-18 (28-18) over the last 30 days and a decent 52-46 (53.06%) on the season.

There are three games that fit this system on Monday:

PHX @ MIA

NOP @ BOS

POR vs. PHI

This is a tricky set of plays, but PHX is where I ultimately land. That said, I’m waiting for an injury report. This number will swing big-time if Kevin Durant and/or Devin Booker sits out.

Unlike Boston, who is 5-2 ATS when playing as a home favorite after a loss, Miami is 3-6 ATS in this setting. The Heat are also 1-2 ATS as home favorites against teams from the West.

POTENTIAL SYSTEM MATCHES: West underdogs ATS vs. East 1/29 1/30 1/31 2/1 2/2 2/3 2/4 1/29 1/30 1/31 2/1 2/2 2/3 2/4 PHX @ MIA UTA @ NYK LAC @ WAS MEM vs. CLE LAC @ DET GSW @ ATL PHX vs. WAS NOP @ BOS LAL vs. ATL SAC @ MIA LAL @ BOS SAC @ IND SAC @ CHI MEM vs. BOS POR vs. PHI GSW vs. PHI SA vs. ORL UTA vs. PHI PHX @ ATL LAL @ NYK LAC vs. MIA PHX @ BKN MIN @ ORL SA vs. CLE OKC vs. TOR POR vs. MIL OKC vs. CHA DAL vs. MIL UTA vs. MIL HOU vs. TOR

SYSTEM PICK FOR JANUARY 29

PHX +3.5 (wait for PHX injury report to confirm the status of Durant and Booker)

SYSTEM: Over on total when home team is on second leg of a back-to-back

We had a slightly more concentrated version of this play last week, but that only allowed us to play the system twice because it was a favorite-based system. By expanding things, we can get more exposure to trending play.

The over is 7-4 (63.64%) over the last seven days. Despite this, the play is only 15-20-1 over the last 30 days. But, I have no problem buying into the recent hot streak because this play has hit over 55% of the time this season (60-45-3).

There are three games that fit this system on Monday:

MEM vs. SAC

OKC vs. MIN

POR vs. PHI

Take POR-PHI out of the equation right away. That’s not because it’s unplayable. It’s because the other two games also fit our season-long system of over on the total when the underdog in a Western Conference game is on the second leg of a back-to-back. The system is only 5-4 on the month, which is still a success rate of 55.6%. But considering the season-long success rate of this play is 63.4% at 26-14-1, the system has taken a slight hit this month.

Both MEM-SAC and OKC-MIN are playable, but the latter gets the lean. Thanks to a Spurs upset, the Timberwolves have put another system in play. When the favorite in this season-long system is coming off a loss, the over is 18-4.

SYSTEM MATCHES: Over on total when home team is on second leg of a back-to-back 1/29 1/30 1/31 2/1 2/2 2/3 2/4 1/29 1/30 1/31 2/1 2/2 2/3 2/4 MEM vs. SAC NYK vs. UTA N/A N/A MEM vs. GSW SA vs. CLE N/A OKC vs. MIN BOS vs. IND POR vs. PHI

SYSTEM PICKS FOR JANUARY 29

OKC-MIN over 223

Watch The Sweat LIVE Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. ET to 10 a.m. ET on DraftKings Network or by subscribing to the DraftKings YouTube Channel!

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, lines and odds subject to change.

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment.