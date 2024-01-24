NBA Picks for January 24: Basketball Best Bets, Predictions, Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Picks that apply to this week’s Trending NBA Betting Systems can be found here. In this article, you’ll find my favorite plays from Wednesday’s slate that do not fit the systems we started the week with.

Jalen Williams over 18.5 points -135

There are a lot of reasons to like Williams in this spot.

He’s gone 24-16 to the over against his points prop this season, which is a 60% success rate. Williams is even better on the road, going 14-6 to the over in those games (70%). When playing on the second leg of a back-to-back, he’s a perfect 5-0 to the over against his points prop. And last but not least, Williams is 5-2 to the over (71.4%) when his points prop decreased game-to-game after the under hit.

Total over 221.5 points -108

Both of these teams are among the bottom seven teams in terms of seeing the over hit this season. Both have game total averages just over 224 points, which explains this low mark. But, there’s something larger at play that leads me to the over.

This game is a fit for my favorite season-long system. When the underdog of a Western Conference game is playing on the second leg of a back-to-back, the over is 24-12-1 in 2023-24. This system has had a success rate north of 57% in each of the last two seasons, and it’s of course been even better this season.

Watch The Sweat LIVE Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. ET to 10 a.m. ET on DraftKings Network or by subscribing to the DraftKings YouTube Channel!

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment.