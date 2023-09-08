How to Bet the UFC 293 Adesanya Super Boost on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a huge UFC 293 Super Boost for Israel Adesanya! Adesanya is a big favorite to beat Sean Strickland, but you can get Adesanya to win at +100 odds by opting into this Super Boost. To opt in, find the Super Boost on the DraftKings Sportsbook promos page!
Key Stats
- Israel Adesanya has eight UFC title fight wins, tied for seventh most in UFC history.
- Israel Adesanya is averaging just under 18 minutes per fight, the fifth-longest average fight time in UFC history.
- Israel Adesanya has knocked opponents down 13 times, tied for 10th most in UFC history.
- Sean Strickland has landed roughly 1,600 significant strikes, ninth most in UFC history.
- Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland on Saturday, 9/9
- Following Opt-In, you’ll be issued with one (1) single-use Odds Boost token to use on Israel Adesanya moneyline
- Boosted Odds: +100
- You must select the boost from your bet slip before placing your bets to apply the boosted price
- Max bets vary
- If the boost does not appear, refresh the page or try opting in again
- Boost expires at the start of the Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland fight
- Users can qualify once for this promotion
- Includes single bets Israel Adesanya moneyline
- Excludes live bets, SGPs, SGPx, parlays, cash out bets, voided bets, and profit boosts
- Wagering on this promotion must use funds from your cash balance or DK Dollars to qualify
- Must be 21+, unless otherwise stated, and located in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NH (18+), NJ, NY, OH, ONT (19+), OR, PA, TN, VA, WA, WV, or WY (18+).
Place your bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.