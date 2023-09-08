 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to Bet the UFC 293 Adesanya Super Boost on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a huge UFC 293 Super Boost for Israel Adesanya! See how to claim inside.

By DK.Network.Editors
UFC 293 Ceremonial Weigh-in Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a huge UFC 293 Super Boost for Israel Adesanya! Adesanya is a big favorite to beat Sean Strickland, but you can get Adesanya to win at +100 odds by opting into this Super Boost. To opt in, find the Super Boost on the DraftKings Sportsbook promos page!

Key Stats

  • Israel Adesanya has eight UFC title fight wins, tied for seventh most in UFC history.
  • Israel Adesanya is averaging just under 18 minutes per fight, the fifth-longest average fight time in UFC history.
  • Israel Adesanya has knocked opponents down 13 times, tied for 10th most in UFC history.
  • Sean Strickland has landed roughly 1,600 significant strikes, ninth most in UFC history.
  • Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland on Saturday, 9/9
  • Following Opt-In, you’ll be issued with one (1) single-use Odds Boost token to use on Israel Adesanya moneyline
  • Boosted Odds: +100
  • You must select the boost from your bet slip before placing your bets to apply the boosted price
  • Max bets vary
  • If the boost does not appear, refresh the page or try opting in again
  • Boost expires at the start of the Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland fight
  • Users can qualify once for this promotion
  • Includes single bets Israel Adesanya moneyline
  • Excludes live bets, SGPs, SGPx, parlays, cash out bets, voided bets, and profit boosts
  • Wagering on this promotion must use funds from your cash balance or DK Dollars to qualify
  • Must be 21+, unless otherwise stated, and located in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NH (18+), NJ, NY, OH, ONT (19+), OR, PA, TN, VA, WA, WV, or WY (18+).

Place your bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

