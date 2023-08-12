NFL Futures Predictions: 2023 Green Bay Packers Preview, Breakout Players, Exact Wins

DraftKings NFL analyst Meghan Townsley previews the 2023 Green Bay Packers and gives her exact wins futures prediction on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Meghan comments on the questionable offense the Green Bay Packers are rolling with this year, including how being one of the “youngest pass catching groups in the league [will be] very detrimental to the way that Jordan Love plays. [The] guys he is throwing to have very minimal experience.”

That being said, Meghan picks some young players to pay attention to this upcoming season.

BREAKOUT PLAYERS:

Romeo Doubs, WR

Jayden Reed, WR (rookie)

Luke Musgrave, TE (rookie)

RETURNING PLAYERS TO WATCH:

Christian Watson, WR

Rashan Gary, LB

Exact Regular Season Wins Futures Pick

8 Wins (GB Packers 2023/24)

Watch the segment below for her full Packers preview!

VIDEO:

