How a Bettor Turned $166 Into Nearly $1 Million With an NBA SGP on DraftKings Sportsbook

The NBA season continues to roll on, and bettors are finding plenty of ways to claim some serious cash on DraftKings Sportsbook. One way to get some of the biggest payouts possible is to combine your picks into a “Parlay.” You can even combine multiple picks from the same game into a Same Game Parlay (SGP).

On Tuesday night, there were five games on the schedule that were part of the regular season and the in-season tournament. The late game of the night was a matchup at crypto.com arena between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Utah Jazz. The Lakers cruised to a comfortable win and along the way, they made one sports bettor a huge winner.

This bettor built a massive 19-leg SGP and put down a bet of $166. Since the odds combined to +600000, when all 19 legs hit it paid out a massive $996,000.

Here are the 19 legs, and scroll down to see how the game played out so that all 19 picks went green and got this bettor the bag.

Anthony Davis Alt Points O/U - Under 26.5

John Collins Alt Points O/U - Under 16.5

John Collins Rebounds - Under 8.5

Jordan Clarkson Alt Assists O/U - Under 5.5

Jordan Clarkson Alt Rebounds O/U - Under 5.5

Jordan Clarkson Points - Under 22.5

Keyonte George Alt Assists O/U - Under 8.5

Lauri Markkanen Alt Points O/U - Under 27.5

Lauri Markkannen Rebounds - Under 8.5

LeBron James Alt Points O/U - Under 27.5

LeBron James Alt Rebounds O/U - Under 10.5

Ochai Agbaji Alt Rebounds O/U - Under 5.5

LA Lakers: Team Total Points - 1st Half - Over 60.5

LA Lakers: Team Total Points - 1st Quarter - Over 30.5

Race to 25 Points - 1st Quarter - LA Lakers

Spread Alternate - LA Lakers -16.5

UTA Jazz: Team Total Points - 1st Half - Under 56.5

UTA Jazz: Team Total Points - 1st Quarter - Under 28.5

Winning Margin - 1st Half - LA Lakers to win by 16+

Before we hit the recap of how the win went down, just a quick reminder that a parlay bet is a bet placed on multiple outcomes to occur. A parlay bet cashes when all outcomes within the parlay are selected correctly. You can learn more about how they work in the DraftKings Sportsbook How To Bet Guide!

This bettor backed the Lakers to get up big early and finish the game with a big win. The parlay also counted on the under in the 12 player props selected.

The Lakers had to get out to a fast start and be the first team to reach 25 points. They didn’t have any trouble, though, opening up a 20-9 lead midway through the first quarter. An Anthony Davis dunk with 2:17 left in the first quarter gave them the win in the race to 25 points.

The Lakers also needed to reach 31 points by the end of the first quarter. They were off the pace for most of the quarter but finished with a flourish of 10 points in the final three minutes. Austin Reaves hit a two-point shot with 4.1 seconds left to get the Lakers to 32 and scored this SGP another win. The Lakers ended the first quarter with a 32-17 lead. Along the way, LeBron James hit a huge career milestone celebrated in this tweet:

LEBRON JAMES HAS REACHED 39,000 CAREER POINTS! pic.twitter.com/34xSV1R0sY — DraftKings (@DraftKings) November 22, 2023

Things continued to go the Lakers' way in the second quarter. By halftime this SGP needed the Lakers to have over 60.5 points, the Jazz to have under 56.5 and the Lakers to be ahead by at least 16 points. The lead hovered around 10 for much of the quarter, but in the last five minutes, the Lakers finished the quarter strong once again with 11 points in the final 2:10 before halftime. LeBron hit a three-pointer at 1:00 to get them to 60 points and Anthony Davis added two free throws to get them to 62. The Jazz finished the first half at 41, giving the Lakers a comfortable 21-point lead.

As a result of the lopsided score, the starters didn’t play their usual minutes in the second half. LeBron James and De’Angelo Russell checked out with just under five minutes in the third quarter and did not return. James finished with 17 points and seven rebounds, under the 27.5 points and the 10.5 rebounds that were his lines on the day.

Davis came much closer to his over/under. The SGP had him for under 26.5 points and he finished with 26 points when he left with 1:45 remaining in the third quarter. Davis got his 26th point on a three-point play with five minutes left but didn’t attempt a shot in his final 3:15 before resting in the fourth quarter. He put together the solid highlight reel below but finished just one-half point under his line for this SGP.

AD puts up big-time numbers as the Lakers win and clinch West Group A!



26 PTS

11/14 FGM

16 REB



The 4-0 @Lakers are moving on to the Knockout Round of the NBA In-Season Tournament pic.twitter.com/9ywTH7ZfjZ — NBA (@NBA) November 22, 2023

On the other side of the matchup, the bettor selected nine unders from the Jazz. John Collins, Keyonte George and Jordan Clarkson left midway through the third quarter and didn’t play in the fourth. Collins had 15 points, which was very close to his over/under of 16.5 points. He hit a three-pointer to get to 15 points but checked out with 4:45 left in the third quarter under his total and with four rebounds, which was well under his prop of 8.5 rebounds.

The only player with three props in this parlay was Jordan Clarkson. Clarkson finished with a dismal seven points, no rebounds and two assists which were well under his marks of 5.5 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 22.5 points. Keyonte George managed just two assists, which was well under his line of 8.5, and Ochai Agbaji had three rebounds which was under his 5.5 line.

Lauri Markkanen’s 10 points were well under his 27.5 points, but he came very close to hitting his rebound mark. Markkanen grabbed his eighth board with 9:55 left in the third quarter but then checked out with 6:44 left in the third for the final time. If he had grabbed just one more board, the whole parlay would have been sunk.

After all the Jazz starters departed, Omer Yurtseven put on an impressive show giving Jazz fans something to enjoy from an otherwise disappointing performance.

Led the team in scoring and knocked down a new season-high #PerformanceLeader | @UofUHealth pic.twitter.com/mKNSsTCG8O — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 22, 2023

After all those unders were secure, though, this SGP wasn’t quite done yet. It still needed the Lakers to win by more than 16.5 points. Even with Yurtseven’s big performance in garbage time, the closest the Jazz got in the fourth quarter was 23 points behind. The Lakers cruised to the win by 32 points, and this bettor can cruise all the way to the bank with their huge payout of just under a million dollars.

