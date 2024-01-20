Jets reportedly set to turn back the clock in 2024

After introducing a throwback uniform this season, the Jets are reportedly turning back the clock full time in 2024.

According to Jake Asman of ESPN New York 98.7 FM, the Jets are fully switching over to their iconic 1980s look next season.

I’ve been told by several people that the #Jets are going to make the legacy jerseys permanent this offseason now that the 5 year rule is up. Plus, Chris Johnson told @Bklyn929 at the HOF ceremony last summer that this was the plan too.



It’s a done deal. ✅ https://t.co/WRv05sbNvX — Jake Asman (@JakeAsman) January 19, 2024

There are a few key facts that help back this up. First is, the NFL requires teams to wear a uniform set for five years before changing up their look. New York’s current look was introduced in 2019, meaning they’ve cleared that threshold and are eligible for a rebrand.

Also, every single home and away Jets jersey, from Aaron Rodgers to Sauce Gardner, is almost 50% off on Fanatics, while the white throwbacks remain at full price.

The Jets wore some variations of these uniforms from 1978 through 1997, but the specific version they’d be bringing back is the design worn from 1978 to 1989. The look was made iconic by the “New York Sack Exchange,” the dominant defensive line of Mark Gastineau, Joe Klecko, Marty Lyons and Abdul Salaam. The Jets made reference to this connection when the team unveiled the throwbacks prior to this season.

New York’s 2019 rebrand was met with harsh feedback, with fans clamoring for the team to bring back this exact look. The rebrand was marketed as a modern rendition of the 1980s uniform, but it just fell flat. Combined with a 27-56 record since 2019, it makes sense they want to distance themselves from that era.

Personally, I agree with countless others in believing the 1980s jerseys were by far the best in franchise history, and it’ll be exciting to see them back on the field each week in 2024.

—Written by Jack Connell of The Ross Tucker Podcast

