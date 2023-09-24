Taylor Swift at Arrowhead Stadium to cheer on Travis Kelce in person for Bears-Chiefs

Update 4:20 p.m. She’s already met Mom! This relationship is progressing faster than we thought!

Taylor Swift with Donna Kelce in Kansas City to watch Travis Kelce. This is really happening.pic.twitter.com/5JjZ1aAZd7 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 24, 2023

Friends: We’re shipping TD-Swift already.

According to Rich Eisen of the NFL Network, the world’s biggest pop star and the No. 1 tight end for fantasy purposes are getting closer to going public in their relationship, as Taylor Swift will be at Arrowhead Stadium today for the Chicago Bears vs. Kansas City Chiefs game.

And since Tay Tay is a self-avowed Eagles fan, and we won’t see her in Tampa Bay tomorrow night, we have to assume she’s in attendance to check on her new situationship with tight end Travis Kelce.

Rich Eisen saying pregame that he’s hearing Taylor Swift will be in attendance at Arrowhead today



Bears simply gotta show up for TSwift — Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) September 24, 2023

The budding romance between Swift and Kelce goes back to T-Swizzle’s concert at Arrowhead earlier this year, where Kelce did everything he could to meet the icon. Apparently they’ve been “quietly hanging out” a bit since, and expect the full red carpet treatment and plenty of prying CBS cameras in the suites in the late TV window.

We’ll keep you posted on what we hear and see, but this is certainly one step closer to a situationship for ... Beauty and The (Cincinnati) Bearcat? We’re still working on the moniker.