Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce dating rumors: Reactions, gambling implications for potential couple

Looks like we’ve got the biggest celebrity on the planet, and a two-time Super Bowl champion with a hit podcast he hosts with his more talented brother, and they might be an item.

I mean it’s been written in The Messenger, so I guess it has to be true?

Nearly two months after Travis Kelce tried to give Taylor Swift his number, a source tells The Messenger that the duo has indeed linked up. “Taylor and Travis have been quietly hanging out,” the source said. “She saw him when she was in NYC a few weeks ago.” The Messenger has reached out to reps for Swift and Kelce for comment.

A pair of no-doubt Hall of Famers potentially going gaga for each other? Of course used-to-be-Twitter is already shipping:

TAYLOR SWIFT AND TRAVIS KELCE ?!!! USED TO PRAY FOR TIMES LIKE THIS pic.twitter.com/2lrbCsVIRj — april (@esnyloveer) September 12, 2023

travis kelce taylor swift cruel summer fancam pic.twitter.com/EdVjTktVo9 — ִֶָ (@thegreatwrs) September 12, 2023

Me and the boys against the Swifties slandering Travis Kelce pic.twitter.com/8J8LBe90jX — Chandler (@_chandler_____) September 12, 2023

Very happy for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. About time someone taught her how to dance. — Chandler (@_chandler_____) September 12, 2023

But we’re not here for the gossip, we’re here for the value. Can Tay Tay put an end to the string of TD’s we’ve seen from one of the NFL’s most productive pass catchers?

Kelce has an over/under of 9.5 receiving touchdowns preseason at DraftKings Sportsbook, and sat out Week 1 against the Detroit Lions. Could the reason for his slow start be a fellow 1989 baby with luscious locks? Or should we be blaming the Lions pass rush more than the checkered history of those that romantically cross paths with pop music’s biggest icon?

Think we’ve got to give one of the best offensive tight ends in NFL history at least one more week to show that everything is fine, and we can expect an eight-straight 1000-yard season out of him. He’s also had double-digit touchdowns in two of the last three campaigns, so the scoring likely comes back as well.

Don’t panic yet, Chiefs fans and Kelce fantasy owners. I think we can quantify Kelce as Mr. Perfectly Fine for now.

Off topic: What do we call this pairing? TD Swift? Arrowhead Americana? Beauty and The Bearcat? All suggestions still being taken.