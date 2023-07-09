 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Before ‘Dead Reckoning’ hits, here’s where to watch all the Mission Impossible films

Let’s see how many buildings we can see Tom Cruise jump off of in one sitting!

By Pete Hernandez

Christian Black

It’s been a long five years since audiences have seen Tom Cruise portray the role of special agent Ethan Hunt on screen, and the next chapter of the franchise is set to hit theaters the week of July 12. Ahead of Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One’s release there is never a more perfect time to catch up on the highly popular saga.

Whether you’re a loyal Mission Impossible fanatic or looking to brush up your knowledge on one of Hollywood’s best action franchises, we have the rundown on where you can watch each of the six films released to date.

Where can I watch the Mission: Impossible movies?

The movies are available for streaming on Paramount+. That requires a monthly subscription of $5.99 a month or $59.99 per year if you pay annually. However, if this is your first time signing up for Paramount+, they are offering a 30-day free trial. If you’d prefer to rent the movies, they are available on Amazon Prime for between $3.19 and $3.99 per movie, or starting at $9.99 to buy each movie.

Where to watch Mission: Impossible (1996)

Actors Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt, Emmanuelle Beart as Claire Phelps and Jon Voight as Jim Phelps in the film ‘Mission: Impossible’, 1995. Photo by Richard Blanshard/Getty Images

The first Mission: Impossible movie is available with a Paramount+ subscription. It is available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime.

Where to watch Mission: Impossible 2 (2000)

Tom Cruise In ‘Mission: Impossible II’ Photo by Paramount/Getty Images

The second Mission: Impossible movie is available with a Paramount+ subscription. It is available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime.

Where to watch Mission: Impossible 3 (2006)

Tom Cruise started shooting scenes for “Mission: Impossible 3” in Rome on Tuesday by whizzing past the camera in a speedboat on the Tiber river near the Vatican and the Castel Sant’Angelo.&nbsp; Photo by Eric VANDEVILLE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

The third Mission: Impossible movie is available with a Paramount+ subscription. It is available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime.

Where to watch Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol (2011)

“Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol” U.S. Premiere - Outside Arrivals Photo by Donna Ward/Getty Images

The fourth Mission: Impossible movie is available with a Paramount+ subscription. It is available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime.

Where to watch Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation (2015)

“Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation” - Exclusive Screening - VIP Arrivals Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

The fifth Mission: Impossible movie is available with a Paramount+ subscription. It is available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime.

Where to watch Mission: Impossible — Fallout (2018)

‘Mission: Impossible - Fallout’ UK Premiere Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

The sixth Mission: Impossible movie is available with a Paramount+ subscription. It is available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime.

Where to watch Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One (2023)

The latest MI movie will hit theaters the week of July 12 and will be available exclusively on the big screen. It will likely eventually come to Paramount+ after its theatrical run concludes.

