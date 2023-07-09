Before ‘Dead Reckoning’ hits, here’s where to watch all the Mission Impossible films

It’s been a long five years since audiences have seen Tom Cruise portray the role of special agent Ethan Hunt on screen, and the next chapter of the franchise is set to hit theaters the week of July 12. Ahead of Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One’s release there is never a more perfect time to catch up on the highly popular saga.

Whether you’re a loyal Mission Impossible fanatic or looking to brush up your knowledge on one of Hollywood’s best action franchises, we have the rundown on where you can watch each of the six films released to date.

Where can I watch the Mission: Impossible movies?

The movies are available for streaming on Paramount+. That requires a monthly subscription of $5.99 a month or $59.99 per year if you pay annually. However, if this is your first time signing up for Paramount+, they are offering a 30-day free trial. If you’d prefer to rent the movies, they are available on Amazon Prime for between $3.19 and $3.99 per movie, or starting at $9.99 to buy each movie.

Where to watch Mission: Impossible (1996)

Where to watch Mission: Impossible 2 (2000)

Where to watch Mission: Impossible 3 (2006)

Where to watch Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol (2011)

Where to watch Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation (2015)

Where to watch Mission: Impossible — Fallout (2018)

Where to watch Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One (2023)

The latest MI movie will hit theaters the week of July 12 and will be available exclusively on the big screen. It will likely eventually come to Paramount+ after its theatrical run concludes.