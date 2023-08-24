How much money do winners receive at 2023 World Athletics Championships

Track and field stars from across the globe have been showcasing their talent at the 2023 World Athletics Championships for a chance to win big and solidify their spot at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics. Before the Worlds comes to a close on Sunday in Budapest, Hungary we take a look at sponsorships and championship earnings.

Any athlete who sets a world record that is considered an improvement and not equal to the previous record will be eligible for a separate reward of $100,000 (not factored in below). The last two athletes to receive this special award for their world records were USA’s Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone for the 400-meter race and Sweden’s Mondo Duplantis for the pole vault last year in Oregon.

Sponsors like Japanese electronics company TDK, World Athletics’ Inside Track online hub program and new partner NTN help make these rewards possible.

Here’s the full payouts at the 2023 Budapest World Athletics Championships totaling $8,498,000 USD.

Individual event prize money

Gold: US $70,000

Silver: US $35,000

Bronze: US $22,000

Fourth place: US $16,000

Fifth place: US $11,000

Sixth place: US $7000

Seventh place: US $6000

Eighth place: US $5000

Relays prize money (per team)