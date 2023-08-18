What the World Athletics Championships mean for Paris 2024 Olympics

The 2024 Paris Olympics are a year away, but in the meantime, the 2023 World Athletics Championships bring world class track and field athletes into the spotlight. The World Championships will take place in Budapest, Hungary from August 19-27.

The World Athletic Championships are part of the qualifying process for the Summer Olympics. Athletes can qualify for Paris 2024 in two ways:

Athletes will be able to qualify in two ways for the Paris 2024 Games, with 50% of qualification places based on achieving the entry standard for an event within the qualification period, and the other 50% based on the World Athletics Ranking within the ranking period.

The event is part of the broader 2024 Olympic qualifying period that covers three time periods. The marathon qualifying period runs from November 1, 2022 to April 30, 2024. The qualifying period for 10,000m, Combined Events, Race Walks and Relays runs from December 31, 2022 to June 30, 2024. The qualifying period for all remaining individual events run from July 1, 2023 through June 30 2024.

There are minimal entry standards for the Olympics, as outlined by the IOC. We’ll see updated world rankings coming out of the nine days of the World Championships. The results will help some athletes in their bid to qualify, but we won’t know until the weekend ends what this all means for the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.