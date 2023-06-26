Full list of every winner from 2023 NHL Awards show

The 2023 NHL Awards will take place on Monday night at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Among the awards being doled out are the Hart Trophy for NHL MVP, the Vezina Trophy for most outstanding goaltender and Calder Trophy for Rookie of the Year. Country music star Dierks Bentley is hosting the event while there will be a number of appearances by celebrities and NHL media. Below we’ll be updating and tracking all the winners from the NHL Awards show.

2023 NHL Awards show live tracker

The biggest award being presented tonight is perhaps the one that will be least anticipated/surprising. The Hart Trophy for NHL MVP will almost certainly go to Edmonton Oilers C Connor McDavid. Below are the list of awards and nominees for the show.

Update — Lightning captain Steven Stamkos took home the Mark Messier NHL Leadership award.

Bill Masteron Memorial Trophy

Clayton Keller, Arizona Coyotes

Kris Letang, Pittsburgh Penguins (winner)

Alex Stalock, Chicago Blackhawks

King Clancy Memorial Trophy

Mikael Backlund, Calgary Flames (winner)

Anders Lee, New York Islanders

Darnell Nurse, Edmonton Oilers

Lady Byng Trophy

Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils

Anze Kopitar, Los Angeles Kings (winner)

Brayden Point, Tampa Bay Lightning

The Kings center beats out Hughes and Point to win the Lady Byng Trophy for sportsmanship and skill.

How Anze Kopitar won the Lady Byng pic.twitter.com/UU5wfaHWyu — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) June 27, 2023

Selke Trophy

Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins (winner)

Nico Hischier, New Jersey Devils

Mitchell Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs

Bergeron has won his sixth Selke Trophy as the NHL’s top defensive forward. That is the most in the history of the award.

Nico Hischier was second in Selke voting, but Patrice Bergeron absolutely ran away with first-place votes.#NJDevils pic.twitter.com/V9Iu9pP0cJ — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) June 27, 2023

Jack Adams Award

Dave Hakstol, Seattle Kraken

Jim Montgomery, Boston Bruins (winner)

Lindy Ruff, New Jersey Devils

No surprise another Bruin gets an award. Boston head coach Jim Montgomery wins the Jack Adams. The Bruins set an NHL record with 135 points during the regular season.

Calder Trophy

Matty Beniers, Seattle Kraken (winner)

Owen Power, Buffalo Sabres

Stuart Skinner, Edmonton Oilers

Beniers beats out Power and Skinner to win Rookie of the Year. He was always deserving but the odds were closest for the Calder most of the season.

Matty Beniers was a decisive winner of the Calder Trophy, collecting 160 first-place votes en route to becoming the 90th recipient of the Rookie of the Year award. #NHLAwards#NHLStats: https://t.co/CYi6YD6PIf pic.twitter.com/84RdAcCL3U — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 27, 2023

Ted Lindsay Trophy

Erik Karlsson, San Jose Sharks

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers (winner)

David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins

McDavid takes home the Ted Lindsay Trophy for the most outstanding player as voted on by the players. This won’t be the only trophy McDavid takes home tonight. It’s the fourth time McDavid has won the Ted Lindsay in his career.

Vezina Trophy

Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets

Ilya Sorokin, New York Islanders

Linus Ullmark, Boston Bruins

Ullmark wins the Vezina Trophy over Hellebuyck and Sorokin. The Bruins goalie was a big favorite to win the award after leading the NHL in all three major statistical categories for goaltenders.

Final voting for the Vezina.



Linus Ullmark takes home 22 out of a possible 30 first-place votes. pic.twitter.com/H6OL9vkBr0 — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) June 27, 2023

Norris Trophy

Adam Fox, New York Rangers

Erik Karlsson, San Jose Sharks (winner)

Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche

Karlsson wins his third Norris Trophy after posting 101 points this past season. Fox wasn’t too far behind Karlsson in second place while Makar ends up in third. Hampus Lindholm and Josh Morrissey finished fourth and fifth.

Erik Karlsson was the top choice on 123 of 196 ballots en route to becoming the fourth in League history to claim the Norris Trophy with different clubs, following Chris Chelios, Doug Harvey and Paul Coffey. #NHLAwards#NHLStats: https://t.co/CYi6YD6PIf pic.twitter.com/z4tblvieI6 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 27, 2023

Hart Trophy

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers (winner)

David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins

Matthew Tkachuk, Florida Panthers

McDavid wins MVP. He had run away with the award a few months into the season and never looked back. It’s his third Hart Trophy in his 8-year career up to this point and it won’t be his last.