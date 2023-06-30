How to Compete for a BMW Championship VIP Package via Reignmakers PGA TOUR Portfolio-Gated Contests

Reignmakers PGA TOUR is introducing four weeks of Portfolio Gated Contests for the BMW Championship VIP Package. Compete in RARE (4), ELITE (4), and LEGENDARY (2) Portfolio Gated Contests to win once-in-a-lifetime VIP Experiences with unique requirements for entry.

Winners receive a VIP experience at the BMW Championship being held at Olympia Fields Country Club in Olympia Fields, Ill., on August 17-20.

Rare+ and Elite+ Contest Prizing

The full VIP package awarded to the top three finishers in the RARE and ELITE contests includes:

Two Trophy Club tickets per winner

$2K cash credited to DraftKings account for travel and accommodations

Access to the Trophy Club, which brings stadium-style seating to the 18th hole.

Indoor and outdoor bars with upgraded food and drinks available for purchase

Legendary Contest Prizing

One contest will feature the ability to be an Honorary Observer for the event. This package includes:

Honorary Observer groups provide an incredible opportunity to get closer to the action than ever before. Walk step-for-step with the best players in the world, listen in as they discuss strategy with their caddies and celebrate every great shot witnessed from inside the ropes. Honorary Observer Group Benefits include:

Two (2) Honorary Observers to walk inside the ropes with one (1) predetermined PGA TOUR group

Starter announces Honorary Observers’ names on the first tee

An official uniform (golf shirt)

Inside the ropes credentials for 18 holes

An additional contest will feature the ability to be present for Preview Day. This package includes:

Play the championship North Course at Olympia Fields and Castle Pines Golf Club on the Saturday prior to championship week

Two (2) playing spots in a Preview Day Foursome

Two (2) VIP valet parking passes for Preview Day

Premium Gift Package including commemorative picture plaque of your group

Two (2) invitations per player to the BMW Championship Kickoff Celebration upon completion of Preview Day

Enjoy live entertainment, premium food and awards

Important Notes

VIP Event Tickets themselves awarded for Rare+ gated contests are for event dates Thursday 8/17- Friday 8/18.

VIP Event Tickets themselves awarded for Elite+ gated contests are for event dates Saturday 8/19- Sunday 8/20.

John Deere Classic and 3M Open Contest Gating

The contests taking place for the John Deere Classic and 3M Open require you to hold at least three RARE+ or three ELITE+ Major winners from golfers born in the United States. The following players qualify for this promotion:

Golfer Checklist Golfer Golfer Collin Morikawa Gary Woodland Jason Dufner Justin Thomas Keegan Bradley Lucas Glover Rich Beem Scottie Scheffler Stewart Cink Tiger Woods Webb Simpson Wyndham Clark Zach Johnson

For actual contest lineup submission Standard lineup requirements apply (see How to Play).

Genesis Scottish Open and Open Championship Contest Gating

The RARE or ELITE contests taking place for the John Deere Classic and 3M Open require you to hold at least three RARE+ or three ELITE+ major winners from players born outside of the United States. The LEGENDARY contests require players to hold at least three LEGENDARY+ major winners born outside of the United States. The following players qualify for this promotion:

Golfer Checklist

Golfer Checklist Golfer Golfer Adam Scott Danny Willett Francesco Molinari Hideki Matsuyama Jason Day Jon Rahm Matt Fitzpatrick Mike Weir Rory McIlory Shane Lowry

For actual contest lineup submission Standard lineup requirements apply (see How to Play).

Learn more about the terms and conditions for these portfolio-gated contests below:

For more terms and conditions see below:

Rare+ Contest Terms HERE

Elite+ Contest Terms HERE

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

Searching for more information on the DraftKings Marketplace? Visit the DKNation info page.

Marketplace & Daily Fantasy Sports age and eligibility restrictions apply. Reignmakers contests not available in CT, HI, ID, LA (select parishes), MT, NV, PA, WA, and CA-ONT. See marketplace.draftkings.com or draftkings.com for details.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!