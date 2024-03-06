Falcons have best odds to sign free agent QB Kirk Cousins

The Atlanta Falcons have the best odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to land free-agent quarterback Kirk Cousins. They are installed at -225 and are followed by Cousins’ former team, the Minnesota Vikings, at +150. The Pittsburgh Steelers (+1000), the Las Vegas Raiders (+1000), and the Denver Broncos (+1500) round out the top five. Bettors in WV, NH, CO, MI, IL, OR, WY, AZ, LA, ON and MD should be able to see odds predicting Cousins’ team in 2024.

The franchise tag deadline has come and gone, so Cousins is officially a free agent. Minnesota chose not to use their franchise tag this year, but head coach Kevin O’Connell said during an interview at the NFL Combine that Cousins has earned the right to test free agency but would be open to having him back under center next season.

Cousins had been with Minnesota since 2018. He spent the first six years of his career with the Washington Commanders after being drafted in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL Draft. Cousins has played in 150 career regular season games and heads into next season with 39,471 yards, 270 touchdowns and 110 interceptions. He was having a great 2023, logging 2,331 yards with 18 touchdowns and five interceptions through eight games before tearing his Achilles and missing the remainder of the season. Cousins is expected to be fully ready to go by Week 1 of the 2024 season, if not training camp.

Atlanta is in need of a quarterback, and Cousins makes a lot of sense. The Falcons spent last season with Desmond Ridder under center, who was benched in favor of Taylor Heinicke but then re-instated as the starter by the end of the season. Heinicke is a free agent, but Ridder still has two more years on his rookie deal. Based on what we have seen so far, he could benefit from sitting behind Cousins for a season or two and could still be a future option for the franchise with the chance to develop more.