Going over history of Chiefs vs. Bills in NFL playoffs

The 2024 NFL Playoffs continue tonight and we’ll be treated to an AFC Divisional round matchup of rivals as the No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs hit the road to battle the No. 2 Buffalo Bills. The game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET and will air on CBS.

This has become the marquee playoff rivalry of the entire NFL in recent years as Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Bills quarterback Josh Allen have emerged as the faces of the entire league. That has led to epic clashes in recent years and we should be in for another memorable one this evening.

Below, we’ll take a brief look at the playoff history between these two AFC foes

2024 NFL Playoff History: Chiefs vs. Bills

Who leads the all-time series?

Kansas City owns a 3-2 record against Buffalo in the playoffs. Their very first postseason clash came during the 1966 AFL Championship Game, where Len Dawson and the Chiefs destroyed the two-time reigning AFL champion Bills in a 31-7 blowout.

Buffalo would take down KC twice during their Super Bowl runs in the early 1990s, winning 37-14 in the 1992 AFC Divisional round and 30-13 in the 1994 AFC Championship Game.

Who has fared better in recent games?

These two teams have met twice in the playoffs in the last three years, both games resulting in Chiefs victories. Kansas City downed Buffalo 38-24 in the 2021 AFC Championship Game and got them again in a 42-36 overtime victory in the 2022 AFC Divisional round the following year.

The latter is considered one of the greatest playoff games in NFL history as both teams traded multiple scores in the final two minutes of action. KC won on the opening drive in OT when Mahomes hit Travis Kelce for the game-winning touchdown, denying Allen a shot at re-taking the field. This sparked a dialogue about both teams getting a chance at a possession in overtime and the league altered the OT rules that offseason.

What does this tell us about 2024 game?

The pressure is on Buffalo in this year’s contest considering it lost the previous two playoff matchups against Kansas City. The Bills are at home this time around and it will actually mark the very first road playoff game for Mahomes. Those narratives should lead to high drama for this showdown of two AFC heavyweights.