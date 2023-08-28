Cardinals QB Kyler Murray to start season on PUP list

The Arizona Cardinals have placed Kyler Murray on the reserve/PUP list, per Ian Rapoport. Murray tore his ACL in Week 14 of last season and he didn’t have surgery until January 3rd. That puts Murray at right around 8 months since his surgery once Week 1 comes around.

Murray will miss the first four games due to being on the PUP list, but easily could miss more, as the team isn’t going to risk their start quarterback in a season where they are projected to be below average at best.

When Murray returns is very much up in the air. Arizona could end up truly tanking the season, keeping Murray out for a long period of time as they decide what to do in the future.

Could they move on from Murray if they can grab a quarterback like Caleb Williams in the draft? His contract will be hard to work around, but it sure looks like this team is ready to make moves for the future.

To start the season, Clayton Tune and Josh Dobbs will be vying for the starting position after the team waived Colt McCoy.