Report: Raiders, RB Josh Jacobs agree to terms on one-year, $12 million contract

The Las Vegas Raiders and RB Josh Jacobs have agreed to terms on a one-year, $12 million contract, per NFL Network. The contract will replace the franchise tag for the 2023 NFL season. Jacobs was set to make just over $10 million on the franchise tag for this season. He gets a slight raise and Ian Rapoport also reports the deal has a signing bonus.

Jacobs, 25, was the NFL’s leading rusher last season with 1,653 yards for an average of 97.2 per game. He also added 400 yards on 53 receptions and had 12 rushing touchdowns in his second Pro Bowl season. The Alabama product was seeking a long-term extension but the Raiders will bring him back for one year before he can become an unrestricted free agent after this season.

In PPR scoring, Jacobs is being drafted as the RB8 and 20th overall on average. Now that we know Jacobs won’t be holding out, we should see his ADP rise on most fantasy football websites. On a one-year, prove-it type of deal, we should see the best of Jacobs and the Raiders willing to give him close to 500 touches; he had 340 carries and 53 receptions last season. At 25 years old, there’s no reason to believe Jacobs will slow down. The Raiders also have a shaky QB situation with Jimmy Garoppolo, Brian Hoyer and rookie Aidan O’Connell.

Zamir White was likely being drafted as a potential sleeper if Jacobs were to hold out. Since Jacobs is under contract, White becomes nothing more than a handcuff.

Jacobs is just another in a string of elite running backs who are playing on one-year deals. Ezekiel Elliott and Dalvin Cook each signed in the AFC East (Patriots and Jets) on one-year deals after having strong seasons. Dallas Cowboys RB Tony Pollard will play out 2023 on a franchise tag. New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley took a similar route as Jacobs with a one-year deal to replace the franchise tag.