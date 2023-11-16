 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Zay Flowers touchdown called back due to controversial penalty [VIDEO]

The rookie wide receiver’s long touchdown catch was negated by a Ravens holding penalty

By Lance Cartelli
Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Ravens rookie receiver Zay Flowers nearly made Baltimore and fantasy football fans happy with what looked like a 68-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals on “Thursday Night Football” ... until it was called back due to a controversial holding call against Odell Beckham Jr.

Here’s the video of the touchdown:

And here’s a closer video of the hold by Beckham Jr.:

Fortunately for the Ravens, Baltimore was able to score a touchdown on another long passing touchdown in the second quarter. This time, a Nelson Agholor found pay dirt to give the Ravens a 14-10 lead before halftime.

It’s been a game of injuries so far, with TE Mark Andrews and QB Lamar Jackson going down with ankle injuries, although, Jackson was able to return. On the other side, the Bengals were dealt a big blow with QB Joe Burrow injuring his wrist in the second quarter. Jake Browning replaced him.

