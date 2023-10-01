Eagles beat Commanders, reach 4-0 start for second straight season

The Philadelphia Eagles continued their undefeated start to the 2023 season, beating the Washington Commanders 34-31 in Week 4. The Eagles improved to 4-0 with the win, marking the second straight season they have opened unbeaten through four weeks.

It was not a pretty win for the Eagles, but as has been the case this season, they handled the business in front of them. They gave up a touchdown in the closing seconds of the game, but managed a defensive stop and a field goal to get the win. Philly has time to iron out the wrinkles, but have to be hoping they can get going a little more consistently in the coming weeks. For the time-being, they got a critical home divisional win to improve their case in the NFC East.

A year ago, the Eagles looked a little more impressive out of the gate, even with the same undefeated record. They edged out the Lions 38-35 and then won handily over the Vikings and Commanders, before beating the Jaguars with relative ease. Things would get closer at times, but Philadelphia won their first eight games of the season en route to a Super Bowl appearance.

The Eagles entered Week 4 with a one-game lead over the Cowboys in the NFC East. Ahead of the game, their Super Bowl odds at DraftKings Sportsbook were +700, just behind the 49ers (+600) and Chiefs (+650). They had +330 odds to win the NFC and -155 odds to win the division. Even if the Cowboys beat the Patriots later this afternoon, those division title odds should improve a little bit thanks to Sunday’s divisional win.