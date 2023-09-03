Vikings predictions: Breaking down odds and picks for Super Bowl, division title, win totals

Last season, the Minnesota Vikings clinched the NFC North with an impressive 13-4 regular-season record. However, their negative point differential raised questions about whether that record was somewhat flattering. This discrepancy became evident when the Vikings were eliminated by the New York Giants in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs.

As we look ahead to 2023, the key question is whether Minnesota can defend their NFC North title or if they will regress to the mean. We’ll explore this further, along with their Super Bowl odds and listed win total, as provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Vikings Super Bowl odds: +3500

Despite a lack of confidence in the Vikings’ Super Bowl chances from both national pundits and even their own fans, the team’s +3500 odds are telling. These odds place them 15th in the league, tied with the Cleveland Browns, and lagging behind teams like the Detroit Lions at +2200 and the New Orleans Saints at +3000.

For the Vikings to defy these expectations, quarterback Kirk Cousins will need to deliver a career-best performance, especially as he enters the final year of his contract. Additionally, the defense will require significant improvements under the guidance of their new defensive coordinator, Brian Flores.

Vikings NFC North division title odds: +275

Last year, the Vikings dominated this division, but the landscape has shifted for 2023. The Detroit Lions, who gained momentum late last season, have now emerged as the favorites to win the NFC North, especially after bolstering their roster with impactful rookies in the 2023 NFL Draft. They lead the odds board, followed by the Vikings, Green Bay Packers, and Chicago Bears respectively.

However, Minnesota still has a viable path to reclaiming the division title. The departure of Aaron Rodgers has weakened the Packers, and with the Bears still in rebuilding mode, the Lions and Vikings appear to be the most legitimate contenders in the NFC North.

Vikings win total odds: 8.5

Predicting whether the Vikings will surpass 8.5 wins this season is a challenging task. Last year’s record could have easily been an 8 or 9-win season had a few close games swung the other way.

However, their schedule offers some advantages, particularly within the NFC North where they face the Packers and Bears. A 4-2 divisional record would require them to go just 5-6 in their remaining games to hit the over. With matchups against the NFC South on the horizon, those additional wins seem attainable. Therefore, we’re leaning towards taking the over on the Vikings’ win total.