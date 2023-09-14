Best player prop bets for Vikings vs. Eagles in Thursday Night Football in Week 2

Week 1 is in the books, and we now turn our attention to Week 2 of the NFL Season. The week begins as the Minnesota Vikings hit the road to take on the Philadelphia Eagles. Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania is set for 8:15 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Amazon Prime Video. Here are our favorite player prop bets, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Thursday Night Football: Vikings vs. Eagles prop bets

T.J. Hockenson over 4.5 receptions (-166)

The Minnesota tight end played the third-most offensive snaps in Week 1 amongst Minnesota’s skill position players. His 48 snaps trailed only Justin Jefferson (63) and K.J. Osborn (58). Hockenson was targeted nine times and brought in eight of them for 35 yards, The Vikings will be without their starting center, so look for quarterback Kirk Cousins to try and get the ball out quickly yet again, with Hockenson benefitting.

Alexander Mattison under 50.5 rushing yards (-135)

Mattison had his first chance to play as the RB1 for Minnesota, and he fell short. Due to the game script, he only carried the ball 11 times for 34 yards. Mattison’s 3.1 yards per carry doesn’t inspire confidence against the stout Eagles defensive line. They allowed 29 rushing yards to Ezekiel Elliot and 25 rushing yards to Rhamondre Stevenson a week ago. Mattison can break off a run that would hit this over, but I still think he falls short of this prop against this defense.

DeVonta Smith over 62.5 receiving yards (-135)

Smith played the most offensive snaps and ran the most routes for Philly skill position players in Week 1. He was targeted 10 times and brought in seven of them for 47 yards and a score. Minnesota allowed 173 receiving yards in Week 1, and the Eagles will be down their starting running back, Kenneth Gainwell. Philadelphia should use some combination of D’Andre Swift, Rashaad Penny and Boston Scott, but their damage will be done through the air. With another big workload expected, Smith should tally at least 63 receiving yards Thursday night.