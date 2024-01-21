Bills TE Dalton Kincaid returns to Divisional round vs. Chiefs

Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid was spotted heading into the medical tent during Sunday’s Divisional round game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Buffalo was coming off a scoring drive in the third quarter, but he wasn’t involved in the touchdown play. The Bills are holding onto a slim 24-20 lead over the Chiefs, and losing Kincaid for the remainder of the game would be a huge blow to the offense.

Kincaid hadn’t gotten much work in the game prior to getting hurt. He had brought in both of his targets for 24 yards, but both of them came on the Bills’ first drive of the game in the first quarter. It’s tough to tell if he may have tweaked something then or on the most recent drive, but for now, we will see if he can come out for Buffalo’s next drive.

Dalton Kincaid injury updates

Update: Kincaid has returned to the game for Buffalo. There wasn’t an official word on what he was being examined for, but the rookie tight end is back.