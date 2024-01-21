 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bills TE Dalton Kincaid returns to Divisional round vs. Chiefs

Bills TE Dalton Kincaid went into the medical tent to get evaluated for an injury during Sunday’s Divisional round game vs. Chiefs.

By Teddy Ricketson Updated
Dalton Kincaid #86 of the Buffalo Bills catches a pass for a touchdown during the first half of the NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium on January 15, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York. Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid was spotted heading into the medical tent during Sunday’s Divisional round game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Buffalo was coming off a scoring drive in the third quarter, but he wasn’t involved in the touchdown play. The Bills are holding onto a slim 24-20 lead over the Chiefs, and losing Kincaid for the remainder of the game would be a huge blow to the offense.

Kincaid hadn’t gotten much work in the game prior to getting hurt. He had brought in both of his targets for 24 yards, but both of them came on the Bills’ first drive of the game in the first quarter. It’s tough to tell if he may have tweaked something then or on the most recent drive, but for now, we will see if he can come out for Buffalo’s next drive.

Dalton Kincaid injury updates

Update: Kincaid has returned to the game for Buffalo. There wasn’t an official word on what he was being examined for, but the rookie tight end is back.

More From DraftKings Network