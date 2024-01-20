49ers WR Deebo Samuel ruled out for Divisional Round game vs. Packers

Deebo Samuel appears to have taken a hit to the head in the first quarter of the Divisional round game against the Packers. He has now gone to the medical tent to get checked out. Samuel and the 49ers are on their first possession of the game after allowing a 13-play drive by the Packers that ended in a field goal.

Samuel has had a great regular season, as he’s caught 60 passes for 892 yards and seven touchdowns, while adding 225 yards rushing and five more touchdowns on the ground.

Deebo Samuel injury updates

Update: Samuel has officially been ruled out. Jauaun Jennings will pick up more snaps in his absence.

Post-halftime update: Samuel came out of the locker room without his pads on. There has been no official announcement, but it’s clear that he is done for the rest of the game.

Update: Samuel is now heading back to the locker room due to his shoulder injury.

Update: Samuel remains on the sideline with his shoulder injury, while the 49ers’ offense takes the field.

Update: Samuel is now questionable to return with a shoulder injury. He has returned from the locker room and is on the sidelines. It appears like he will return to the game when the 49ers get the ball back, but we will have to wait to see,

Update: Samuel is now heading to the locker room. There really is no information as to why at this point, but his team was still on offense at the time.

Update: Samuel has been cleared to return after passing his concussion test.

Deebo Samuel has been cleared to return to this game, per 49ers. — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) January 21, 2024

Update: Samuel is officially questionable to return and is being evaluated for a head injury.