Adam Thielen limited Wednesday ahead of Week 1 vs. Falcons

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen was limited in practice on Wednesday. He is dealing with an ankle injury. The Panthers’ wide receivers had a rough preseason, with DJ Chark and Terrace Marshall dealing with their own injuries. Carolina could have Jonathan Mingo, Laviska Shenault Jr. and Ihmir Smith-Marsette as its top wide receivers for rookie quarterback Bryce Young’s debut.

Fantasy football implications for Week 1

Thielen is heading into his 10th career season. He spent the first nine with the Minnesota Vikings. Thielen has developed into a reliable wide receiver and complemented Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson well. With the Panthers, he will look to be more of a focal point in the offense.

Thielen played in all 17 games last season. He finished with 70 receptions for 716 yards and six touchdowns. Thielen won’t be overshadowed by anyone in the offense, even if everyone is healthy. He should get plenty of targets from the rookie quarterback, but he has to be on the field first. His injury is certainly one to keep tabs on throughout the week.