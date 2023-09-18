Jakobi Meyers ‘headed in right direction’ ahead of Week 3 vs. Steelers

Las Vegas Raiders Jakobi Meyers is “headed in the right direction” ahead of Week 3, per head coach Josh McDaniels. Meyers is going through concussion protocol after sustaining a head injury in Week 1. He sat out of the Raiders’ Week 2 loss to the Bills, but could be cleared for Week 3 against the Steelers.

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels says WR Davante Adams is "good" after taking a huge hit yesterday.



Meanwhile, WR Jakobi Meyers is "headed in the right direction" as he progresses through the concussion protocol. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 18, 2023

Meyers caught two touchdowns against the Broncos before the Week 1 injury. The Raiders face the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3.

Fantasy football implications for Week 3

Wide receiver Davante Adams took a hard hit that put him on the sidelines in Week 2, but is “good,” per McDaniels. Adams will likely see plenty of action in Week 3. Hunter Renfrow and Tre Tucker will also see an uptick in fantasy points, as will tight end Austin Hooper if Meyers has to sit out again. If he can go, he will hope to pick up where he left off in Week 1 and has fantasy value.