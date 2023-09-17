Who is Saquon Barkley’s backup on the Giants for fantasy football?

The New York Giants pulled off a huge comeback victory against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, but it may have come at a huge cost. Star running back Saquon Barkley sustained an ankle injury during the team’s final drive in the fourth quarter and had to be helped off the field. He was seen getting his ankle taped on the sidelines and will be evaluated in the aftermath of the 31-28 win.

Giants backup running back

In the event that Barkley does miss time do to this injury, backup running back Matt Breida will step in to fill the role. The veteran has seen very little action through the first two games of the 2023 season, recording just three carries for 14 rushing yards. Third-string running back Gary Brightwell has also barely seen the field, recording a single carry for five rushing yards and two receptions for six receiving yards.

Breida is rostered in just 1.1% in fantasy leagues, so the lane is wide open for anyone to pick him up off the waiver wire this week. Given his usage, however, it’s unlikely that he’ll be a viable fantasy option in the event that he does replace Barkley.