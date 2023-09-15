Jets K Greg Zuerlein injures groin, won’t practice Friday ahead of Week 2 vs. Cowboys

The injuries just keep coming for the New York Jets. Veteran Greg “the leg” Zuerlein injured his groin on Thursday, putting his status for Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys in question. He isn’t practicing on Friday, and New York is bringing in kickers for tryouts in case he can’t go. Head coach Robert Saleh said Zuerlein’s chances of playing are 50/50.

PK Greg Zuerlein injured his groin yesterday and will not practice today, per Saleh. He's 50-50 for the game. They will work out kickers today. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) September 15, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 2

Zuerlein finished as the K11 in Week 1 with 11 fantasy points. He went a perfect 3-for-3 in field goal attempts and connected on his lone extra-point attempt. Zuerlein’s longest field goal from his Week 1 matchup against the Buffalo Bills was 43 yards.

The injury to quarterback Aaron Rodgers has the outlook of the Jets’ offense unpredictable. You could argue that backup quarterback Zach Wilson at least has a chance to help the team move the ball to get the kicker into field goal range, but isn’t likely to complete drives with touchdowns. For me, I’m staying away from the New York kicker this week, whether it is Zuerlein or a free agent.