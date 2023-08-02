Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley dealing with toe injury during training camp

Jacksonville Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley is dealing with a toe injury and is going to be limited at practice during training camp. Ridley is entering his first training camp with the Jaguars after being suspended for the entirety of the 2022 NFL season. He was traded to Jacksonville from the Atlanta Falcons in early November 2022. Ridley had also missed most of 2021 due to personal reasons.

The Jaguars enter the second year under head coach Doug Pederson. He took over after an awful season with coach Urban Meyer during QB Trevor Lawrence’s rookie season. Pederson was able to get Jacksonville back to the postseason and now there are high expectations for the team in 2023. Ridley returning feeds to those expectations for an offense led by Lawrence, RB Travis Etienne Jr. and WR Christian Kirk.

For now, this is just something to monitor for Ridley managers and fantasy football managers heading into draft season. Ridley is going around WR20 in most formats and somewhere in the fourth or fifth round of drafts. He’s a trendy sleeper pick given his upside and how stacked the Jaguars offense should is entering the season. Ridley should be in more of a 1A-1B situation with Kirk for targets from Lawrence, who is expected to break out.