Broncos WR Tim Patrick carted off with non-contact leg injury

The injury bug appears to have bit Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick for the second straight season.

Patrick, who missed last year with a torn ACL, was carted off the field during Broncos practice with what coach Sean Payton called a left Achilles injury, according to Jeff Legwold.

Broncos coach Sean Payton said WR Tim Patrick having left Achilles evaluated. Carted off field at practice — Jeff Legwold (@Jeff_Legwold) July 31, 2023

Patrick emerged as one of the more underrated receivers in the league, seemingly outperforming other highly touted receivers on the team in Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy before injuring his knee last offseason.

The Broncos had discussions in the offseason about trading either Jeudy or Sutton, but no deal materialized. Denver drafted Marvin Mims in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. The rookie receiver should have an even bigger role with Patrick potentially sidelined.

This could also mean more opportunity for Jerry Jeudy, who has also dealt with leg injuries in his career but has shown the ability to be a No. 1 receiver. Sutton, who looked like he was on the outs in the offseason, could become even more valuable for the franchise. Sutton is still trying to reach his pre-injury form.

We’ll have more information about Patrick’s injury when details are released.