Who is Joe Burrow’s backup on Bengals?

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow suffered an apparent right calf injury in practice on Thursday.

BREAKING: Joe Burrow was just carted to the locker room, after going down on a play during 11-on-11.



Video of the play, and Joe leaving the field:#Benagls @WCPO pic.twitter.com/FPl1PQ8O4c — Caleb Noe (@CalebNoeTV) July 27, 2023

Burrow, who tore his ACL in his left knee in 2020, was wearing a sleeve on his right calf. He rolled out and then came up hobbling before going down and being carted off the field.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor told the media that it’s a “calf issue” and that they’ll know more about the severity of the injury “soon.”

There is no word on how severe the injury is.

If Burrow is forced to miss an extended amount of time, the backups on the Bengals’ roster include Trevor Siemian, who has started 30 games in his career, and Jake Browning, an undrafted free agent who spent time with the Vikings before joining the Bengals.

If Cincinnati decides to search the free-agent market, the best names available are Carson Wentz, Teddy Bridgewater, Joe Flacco, Nick Foles and Matt Ryan.