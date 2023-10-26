Baker Mayfield injury: What status means for Week 8

Game status update: Mayfield is active for Thursday night’s game.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers head to Orchard Park to take on the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football in Week 8. Their quarterback, Baker Mayfield, has been a little dinged up of late, with his latest injury to his knee. He sat out Monday’s practice, but was limited and then full to end the week of practices. But, he was listed as questionable for Thursday’s game.

Mayfield should play, per Mayfield himself and numerous reports. The latest from NFL Network has both Mayfield and Chris Godwin playing:

#Bucs QB Baker Mayfield (knee) and WR Chris Godwin (neck) — both listed as questionable — will play tonight against the #Bills, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo.



DT Vita Vea (groin) is also questionable and will be a true game-day decision. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 26, 2023

Betting and DFS implications for Week 8

We can probably deduct Mayfield’s upside a bit with the injury, but more important will be the Bills pass defense. The Bucs are 8.5-point underdogs with an implied total of just 17 points. Mayfield will likely need to throw the ball, but should have trouble against a Bills defense that has allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks.