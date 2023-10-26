 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bills QB Josh Allen returns to game in Week 8 vs. Buccaneers

Bills QB Josh Allen is in the medical tent in Week 8. Here are the latest updates.

By Teddy Ricketson Updated
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Update: Allen was able to throw on the sidelines and grabbed his helmet. He returned to the field and looked like he would try and play through it. His first pass was batted around, and Tampa Bay picked him off. Allen was grimacing coming off the field, and it could be the pass, but likely it’s his shoulder bothering him.

The Buffalo Bills are taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night in Week 8. Quarterback Josh Allen appears to have suffered an injury and is being evaluated in the medical tent. The team appears to be looking into a shoulder injury for Allen, and Kyle Allen is warming up on the sidelines.

Prior to the injury, Allen had a highlight run and scampered into the endzone on a 13-yard score. He was 10-of-13 passing for 129 yards through the air. Buffalo hadn’t had much trouble getting down the field, but has settled for a field goal and then the rushing touchdown in the early part of the game.

