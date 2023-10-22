DK Metcalf is INACTIVE for Week 7 vs. Arizona Cardinals

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf is inactive for their Week 7 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. He is dealing with a hip and rib injury, but his absence is not supposed to last through next week. This was a bit of a surprise, however this would be the week Seattle can afford to not have him.

Through five games, Metcalf has 22 receptions for 337 yards and two touchdowns. It has been a normal year for him so far. Seattle’s offense hasn’t been as strong as it was in 2022, but they’re still trying to figure things out. They added Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the 2023 NFL Draft and it looks like he could be a star there.

Tyler Lockett is the obvious replacement for DFS, but Jason Smith-Njigba is a guy that should start with Metcalf out. He's yet to have the rookie breakout game, but did have a season high in receiving yards in Week 6 against the Cincinnati Bengals where he caught four passes for 48 yards. Smith seems to trust Smith-Njigba and has been outspoken about wanting to get him more involved.