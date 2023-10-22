 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DK Metcalf is INACTIVE for Week 7 vs. Arizona Cardinals

The Seahawks published their Week 7 inactives report, and DK Metcalf is INACTIVE for their matchup against the Cardinals. We break down what it means.

By Ben Hall
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) runs for yards after the catch against the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf is inactive for their Week 7 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. He is dealing with a hip and rib injury, but his absence is not supposed to last through next week. This was a bit of a surprise, however this would be the week Seattle can afford to not have him.

Through five games, Metcalf has 22 receptions for 337 yards and two touchdowns. It has been a normal year for him so far. Seattle’s offense hasn’t been as strong as it was in 2022, but they’re still trying to figure things out. They added Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the 2023 NFL Draft and it looks like he could be a star there.

Tyler Lockett is the obvious replacement for DFS, but Jason Smith-Njigba is a guy that should start with Metcalf out. He's yet to have the rookie breakout game, but did have a season high in receiving yards in Week 6 against the Cincinnati Bengals where he caught four passes for 48 yards. Smith seems to trust Smith-Njigba and has been outspoken about wanting to get him more involved.

