Giants QB Daniel Jones injury: What status means for Week 7

After sitting out last week, signs are pointing toward the New York Giants having starting quarterback Daniel Jones back in action on Sunday against the Washington Commanders. Jones is officially questionable on this week’s injury report. He’s working his way back from a neck injury from two weeks ago that caused him to miss their last game. Jones was a limited participant at practice all week, a good sign for his availability.

This game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET, so we’ll know before Sunday’s action gets started whether or not Jones will suit up.

Betting and DFS implications for Week 7

Jones is on the board for player props at DraftKings Sportsbook, so there’s at least some confidence that he’ll play. Whether or not he can help the Giants beat the spread as three-point underdogs is another matter.

Jones has two touchdown passes and six interceptions so far this season and one rushing score. He’s not exactly been an asset for a struggling Giants team that came into the season with high hopes. His backup, Tyrod Taylor, was steady taking the reigns last week. He didn’t turnover the ball, but he couldn’t help the offense finish drives in a low-scoring loss against the Bills.

There’s always a little fantasy appeal for Jones because he’s always capable of putting up points on rushes. The Commanders defense has given up 206 rushing yards to opposing quarterbacks, second most in the NFL, and one touchdown. Their pass defense hasn’t been great either, allowing more than 260 yards per game, and they’ve given up 12 passing touchdowns to go with a respectable five interceptions. They do have 19 sacks so far this season, which ranks among the league’s upper echelon in that department.

If Jones plays, he’s a mid-tier QB2 with some risk.