Jaylen Waddle heads to locker room in Week 7 vs. Eagles

Update: Waddle isn’t coming back in this game barring a miracle.

Jaylen Waddle was yelling in pain and went to locker room with back pain, according to NBC — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) October 23, 2023

Update: Waddle walked “gingerly” back to the locker room, per Mike Garafolo. There is no doubt he was in some real pain. It would be very surprising to see him return to this game tonight.

The Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is questionable to return with a back injury. He was complaining about his back on the sidelines early in the game and appears to be getting work done now. We’ll see if he’s able to return.

Waddle caught his only two targets for 24 yards before being forced from the game.