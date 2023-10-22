 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jaylen Waddle heads to locker room in Week 7 vs. Eagles

Jaylen Waddle suffered a back injury in Week 7. Here are the latest updates.

Jaylen Waddle #17 of the Miami Dolphins runs with the ball during the first quarter of a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on October 22, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Update: Waddle isn’t coming back in this game barring a miracle.

Update: Waddle walked “gingerly” back to the locker room, per Mike Garafolo. There is no doubt he was in some real pain. It would be very surprising to see him return to this game tonight.

The Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is questionable to return with a back injury. He was complaining about his back on the sidelines early in the game and appears to be getting work done now. We’ll see if he’s able to return.

Waddle caught his only two targets for 24 yards before being forced from the game.

