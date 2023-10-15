Cardinals vs. Rams inactives: Who is not playing in Week 6

The Arizona Cardinals (1-4) and Los Angeles Rams (2-3) face off in an NFC West matchup that is a little more interesting than we might have expected before the season. Neither team is going to contend for the NFC West title, but both teams are more difficult outs week in and week out than most expected a month ago.

The game kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET and will air on Fox. The Rams are a touchdown favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. We will get the full list of inactives around 2:55 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Cardinals will be without S Jalen Thompson (hamstring), but they have a much busier list of questionables. That group includes WR Marquise Brown (illness), T Dennis Daley (ankle), TE Elijah Higgins (illness), DE Jonathan Ledbetter (finger), LB Jesse Luketa (shoulder), LB Myjai Sanders (thumb), CB Garrett Williams (knee), and LB Josh Woods (ankle). Hollywood Brown is expected to play, per Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter.

The Rams have listed LB Ernest Jones (knee), DT Larrell Murchison (knee), and T Joseph Noteboom (groin) as questionable.