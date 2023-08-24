Odds to win FIBA World Cup 2023

The FIBA World Cup is just around the corner as opening tip is on Friday, August 25. The United States will look to take home their sixth gold medal while Spain will be looking to defend their championship from 2019 in China.

Ahead of all the action, we’re taking a look at the odds to win the 2023 FIBA World Cup, who the favorites are, and who could potentially be contenders to win this year’s championship. Odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Unsurprisingly, USA are the favorites to take the gold medal this year, which would make them the all-time leaders in FWC golds. They’re currently tied at five with the former nation of Yugoslavia. The Americans, led by coach Steve Kerr, are -125 favorites on the board at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Canada and France both follow closely behind, with both at +900 to take home the championship. Canada will have a slew of familiar faces on their squad, including Jamal Murray, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and R.J. Barrett. On the French side, we’ll see the likes of Rudy Gobert, Evan Fournier, and Nicolas Batum suiting up as both countries will be looking for their first-ever gold medal.

Here’s a look at the full list of odds ahead of the World Cup action.

USA: -125

Canada: +900

France: +900

Australia: +1000

Serbia: +1200

Spain: +1200

Slovenia: +1600

Germany: +2200

Greece: +2800

Lithuania: +3500

Italy: +5000

Brazil: +10000

Dominican Republic: +10000

Montenegro: +13000

Latvia: +15000

Finland: +15000

Georgia: +20000

Philippines: +25000

New Zealand: +25000

Venezuela: +25000

Mexico: +25000

Puerto Rico: +25000

Japan: +25000

China: +50000

Iran: +50000

Lebanon: +50000

South Sudan: +60000

Cape Verde: +80000

Ivory Coast: +80000

Jordan: +80000

Egypt: +80000

Angola: +80000