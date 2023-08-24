Odds to win FIBA World Cup 2023

The FIBA World Cup is just around the corner as opening tip is on Friday, August 25. The United States will look to take home their sixth gold medal while Spain will be looking to defend their championship from 2019 in China.
Ahead of all the action, we’re taking a look at the odds to win the 2023 FIBA World Cup, who the favorites are, and who could potentially be contenders to win this year’s championship. Odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
Unsurprisingly, USA are the favorites to take the gold medal this year, which would make them the all-time leaders in FWC golds. They’re currently tied at five with the former nation of Yugoslavia. The Americans, led by coach Steve Kerr, are -125 favorites on the board at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Canada and France both follow closely behind, with both at +900 to take home the championship. Canada will have a slew of familiar faces on their squad, including Jamal Murray, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and R.J. Barrett. On the French side, we’ll see the likes of Rudy Gobert, Evan Fournier, and Nicolas Batum suiting up as both countries will be looking for their first-ever gold medal.
Here’s a look at the full list of odds ahead of the World Cup action.
USA: -125
Canada: +900
France: +900
Australia: +1000
Serbia: +1200
Spain: +1200
Slovenia: +1600
Germany: +2200
Greece: +2800
Lithuania: +3500
Italy: +5000
Brazil: +10000
Dominican Republic: +10000
Montenegro: +13000
Latvia: +15000
Finland: +15000
Georgia: +20000
Philippines: +25000
New Zealand: +25000
Venezuela: +25000
Mexico: +25000
Puerto Rico: +25000
Japan: +25000
China: +50000
Iran: +50000
Lebanon: +50000
South Sudan: +60000
Cape Verde: +80000
Ivory Coast: +80000
Jordan: +80000
Egypt: +80000
Angola: +80000