Yoshinobu Yamamoto shows out in Dodgers spring training debut

Just over two months after he signed a record 12-year, $325 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers — the largest ever given to a pitcher — Yoshinobu Yamamoto finally got the chance to show everyone what all the fuss was about, and he did not disappoint. The Japanese righty made his first spring training start with his new team on Wednesday against the defending champion Rangers, striking out three while allowing just one hit over two scoreless innings.

He needed just 19 pitches to do so, and his stuff looked as advertised — from his mid-90s heater to his absolutely wipeout splitter:

1 Yoshinobu Yamamoto pic.twitter.com/kXK2u7mGd8 — MLB (@MLB) February 28, 2024

And who was on the top step cheering him on? None other than Shohei Ohtani, who was instrumental in getting Yamamoto to L.A. in the first place.

For those getting their first glimpse at Yamamoto in action, it may take some getting used to; his delivery looks like he’s throwing BP at the Home Run Derby. But despite that relative lack of oomph, the ball absolutely zips out of his hand, and he had his full compliment of secondaries on display on Wednesday. The split is the calling card here, and good luck to anyone trying to hit this:

Ugly swing at Yoshinobu Yamamoto's splitter. Yeesh. pic.twitter.com/vT71Q25Q0Z — Chad Moriyama (@ChadMoriyama) February 28, 2024

Yes, it’s still just February. But Yamamoto faced a number of Rangers regulars, including Marcus Semien, Nathaniel Lowe and top prospect (and potential Opening Day DH?) Wyatt Langford, and looked more than comfortable. He’ll still have some adapting to do as he shifts from Japan’s every-six-days schedule to an every-five-day schedule in the States, and it remains to be seen how he’ll hold up over a marathon regular season — or how a Dodgers team with plenty of injury risk in its rotation manages him with October in mind. But there’s little doubt that, on pure talent, Yamamoto is one of the very best pitchers in the world, and he reaffirmed that again on Wednesday.