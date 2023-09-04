Report: Dodgers SP Julio Urias arrested on domestic violence charge

Per a report from ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Los Angeles Dodgers lefty Julio was arrested on felony domestic violence charges late Sunday night. He was released this morning on $50,000 bond.

Los Angeles Dodgers starter Julio Urías was arrested and charged with felony domestic violence charges late last night, an officer with the LAPD tells ESPN.



Urias, 27, was booked late Sunday and released early this morning on $50,000 bond. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) September 4, 2023

In a statement, the Dodgers said: “We are aware of an incident involving Julio Urías. While we attempt to learn all the facts, he will not be traveling with the team. The organization has no further comment at this time.” According to the Los Angeles Times, MLB is aware of the incident and plans to launch its own investigation. The Times also reports that the incident is believed to have taken place at Sunday night’s LAFC game — Urias was just one of many stars in attendance to watch L.A. take on Inter Miami and Lionel Messi.

This is the second time in his career that Urias has been involved in a domestic incident. He was also arrested back in 2019 amid an investigation into possible misdemeanor domestic battery, following an altercation in the parking lot of a shopping center in L.A. Prosecutors ultimately opted not to file charges, with Urias agreeing to terms that included counseling. He was eventually suspended for 20 games by MLB commissioner Rob Manfred.

Under the terms of MLB’s domestic violence policy, the commissioner’s office retains the right to put the player on administrative leave, as they did with Rays shortstop Wander Franco last month. The policy also gives the league the right to either suspend a player with pay while criminal proceedings play out or issue a suspension without pay as part of its own discipline. (No player has ever been suspended twice under the policy, which was adopted in 2015.)

Urias, 27, has grown from top prospect to teenage phenom to one of the premier starters in the game over the last few years, with a 2.63 ERA across 111 games (81 starts) from 2019 to 2022. He’s battled injuries and inconsistency so far this season, though, with a 4.60 ERA — including five runs in five innings in a loss to the Braves this past Friday. With Dustin May and Tony Gonsolin already out for the year due to injury, the Dodgers’ rotation is already stretched thin; should Urias miss an extended period of time, the team would likely turn to rookie Emmet Sheehan or Gavin Stone.