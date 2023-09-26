Yankees vs. Blue Jays: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

The New York Yankees (79-77) look to spoil the Toronto Blue Jays (87-69) playoff push as these two teams start a three-game set north of the border on Tuesday, with first pitch set for 7:07 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, and air on the YES Network in the Yankees market and Sportsnet in the Blue Jays market. New York will start Michael King (4-7, 2.66 ERA), while Toronto counters with Kevin Gausman (12-9, 3.29).

The Yankees have been eliminated from playoff contention and are playing for pride the rest of the way. New York did take two of three against the Arizona Diamondbacks last weekend, winning Monday’s makeup game 6-4. Austin Wells and Oswald Peraza each hit home runs. New York went into the eighth inning down 4-3, but the Yankees benefitted from playing small ball as Arizona walked in the tying run and New York added a sac fly and RBI single to take a late two-run lead that would hold.

The Blue Jays are close to securing a playoff spot. They hold the second AL Wild Card spot and are 1.5 games up on the Houston Astros and the Seattle Mariners. Two of those teams will make the playoffs, while one is eliminated. Toronto just took two of three from the Tampa Bay Rays, winning on Sunday 9-5. The game was highlighted by an inside-the-park, three-run home run from George Springer. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered twice, with Bo Bichette also going deep in the game.

The Blue Jays are the -162 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Yankees are the +136 underdogs, and the run total is set at seven.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays

Pitchers: Michael King vs. Kevin Gausman

First pitch: 7:07 p.m. ET

Yankees local broadcast: YES Network

Blue Jays local broadcast: Sportsnet

Live stream: MLB Network, MLB App

Moneyline odds: Blue Jays -162, Yankees +136

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via MLBNetwork.com and via the MLB App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access MLB Network for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.