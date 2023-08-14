Rays star Wander Franco placed on restricted list over alleged inappropriate relationship

The Tampa Bay Rays and All-Star shortstop Wander Franco have mutually agreed that Franco will go on the restricted list for the duration of the club’s road trip, the team announced on Monday.

The move comes after social media posts surfaced on Sunday alleging that Franco had engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a minor. The Rays released a statement yesterday saying they were “made aware” of the posts in question and that Major League Baseball is conducting “due diligence” about the matter.

The Tampa Bay Rays have placed shortstop Wander Franco on the restricted list, which takes him off the roster and is, in most cases, unpaid, an MLB official tells ESPN. The league has launched an investigation into social media posts about Franco from Sunday. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 14, 2023

“During today’s game, we were made aware of the social media posts that are circulating regarding Wander Franco,” the Rays said in their statement on Sunday. “We take the situation seriously and are in close contact with Major League Baseball as it conducts its due diligence.”

Per multiple reports, MLB’s due diligence has now taken the form of a full investigation into the social media posts and the allegations made against Franco. The shortstop figures to remain on the restricted list at least until that investigation concludes, and Franco could very well face serious discipline depending on what the league finds. Tampa’s road trip begins Monday night in San Francisco against the Giants and concludes on August 20.

Rays manager Kevin Cash addressed the situation following Tampa Bay’s loss to the Guardians on Sunday — a game in which Franco was out of the lineup — saying that he was aware of the speculation but offering no further comment. He added that Franco’s absence was because of a scheduled day off rather than any off-field concerns.

Instead of Franco getting the nod at shortstop on Sunday, the Rays deployed infield prospect Osleivis Basabe in his MLB debut. The Rays had recalled Basabe prior to the game, and he figures to get much of the playing time at short with Franco out and Taylor Walls on the injured list. Franco did not travel with the team to the West Coast after their game on Sunday.

Franco, 22, signed an 11-year extension with the Rays in November 2021. He was selected to his first All-Star Game this season and enters Monday hitting .281/.344/.475 in 112 games.