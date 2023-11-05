Gold Glove winners: Rangers lead the way in AL, D-backs and Cubs impress in NL

The 2023 MLB season is officially in the books, but before we get a busy offseason, it’s time to hand out some hardware. First up: The Gold Glove winners, which were announced in a live broadcast on Sunday night. Unsurprisingly, the two World Series participants — the Rangers and D-backs — were among the biggest winners, along with the Cubs, Blue Jays and Guardians.

As a reminder, Major League managers and coaches — voting only within their league and unable to vote for players on their own teams — account for 75 percent of the vote, while the other 25 percent goes to media members. Awards are given out in the AL and NL separately, which has been the process since 1958.

2023 Gold Glove winners

American League

C: Jonah Heim, Texas Rangers

1B: Nathaniel Lowe, Texas Rangers

2B: Andres Gimenez, Cleveland Guardians

3B: Matt Chapman, Toronto Blue Jays

SS: Anthony Volpe, New York Yankees

OF: Adolis Garcia, Texas Rangers; Steven Kwan, Cleveland Guardians; Kevin Kiermaier, Toronto Blue Jays

P: Jose Berrios, Toronto Blue Jays

National League

C: Gabriel Moreno, Arizona Diamondbacks

1B: Christian Walker, Arizona Diamondbacks

2B: Nico Hoerner, Chicago Cubs

3B: Ke’Bryan Hayes, Pittsburgh Pirates

SS: Dansby Swanson, Chicago Cubs

OF: Ian Happ, Chicago Cubs; Brenton Doyle, Colorado Rockies; Alek Thomas, Arizona Diamondbacks

SP: Zack Wheeler, Philadelphia Phillies