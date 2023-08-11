Best MLB player prop bets for Friday, August 11

After a light, eight-game slate on Thursday, MLB is back with a bang with a full dance card on Friday night. That means plenty of action, and plenty of options to choose from for those looking for player prop bets. So how do you narrow it down? We’re here to help with three of our favorite plays of the day.

MLB player prop bets: Friday, August 11

Freddie Freeman, over 2.5 runs + hits + RBI (+115)

There are heaters, and then there’s what Freddie Freeman’s been doing of late. The Dodgers first baseman has hit safely in all but one game so far in August, and in 24 of his past 29 — with a ridiculous 17 multi-hit efforts and a .440/.511/.819 slash line over that span. He’s also scored 35 runs and driven in 29, meaning he’s more or less averaging at least 3 R+H+RBI for the last month-plus. And that’s not even getting into his juicy matchup on Friday night: Freeman has torched Rockies lefty Austin Gomber in his career, with four hits and a homer in seven career plate appearances. With Los Angeles sporting an implied run total above six tonight, Freeman should have no problem filling up the box score.

Aaron Civale, under 4.5 strikeouts (+105)

Civale’s debut with the Rays last weekend didn’t go great, as the righty allowed three runs on nine hits in just 4.1 innings of work. He also struck out just four in that game, the continuation of a bit of a trend: The righty has cleared this number in just two of his last seven starts across both Tampa and Cleveland. He’ll match up with his old team on Friday night, and while the Guardians are a pretty punchless offense, they also hardly ever strike out: Cleveland ranks dead-last in K rate against right-handed pitching since July 1, nearly a full percentage point lower than the next closest team. Add in the fact that they’re awfully familiar with Civale and his arsenal, and I’m taking the under tonight.

Tarik Skubal, over 5.5 strikeouts (+110)

Skubal, meanwhile, has struck out at least six in three of his six starts so far this year. The young lefty is coming off an impressive outing in which he held the Rays to just one unearned run over 5.1 innings while fanning six, and I think he’ll pitch well again facing the Red Sox at Fenway Park. Boston has been struggling mightily at the plate of late, and the problem has been particularly acute against lefties, with a 20 wRC+ and 34% K rate facing southpaws that both sit second-worst in the Majors since the start of August. Skubal has the goods to clear this number with ease tonight.