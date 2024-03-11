DraftKings Fantasy Golf Picks: THE PLAYERS Championship Predictions, Preview

The PGA TOUR heads to Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida this week for THE PLAYERS Championship. The iconic Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass will be the host, and measures as a 7,275-yard par 72 with Bermuda grass greens. Technically, this is not a Signature Event, but THE PLAYERS — known as the “fifth major” — routinely features the best field in professional golf, and for the second straight year will carry a purse of $25 million, with $4.5 million going to the winner.

The field is quite obviously loaded, as 46 of the top 50 golfers in the world will be in attendance, led of course by defending-champion Scottie Scheffler.

Below, I have outlined three of my favorite DraftKings plays for the week.

DISCLAIMER: I don’t need to go into detail on why you should roster Scottie Scheffler this week. He’s coming off a dominant win at the API, and is the best player in the world by a mile right now. He’s also appeared to have figured out his putting woes after switching to the Mallet putter last week. He’s obviously expensive, but there are plenty of ways to fit him with all of the strong $7k options this week.

Hideki Matsuyama ($9,800)

Matsuyama has been on a really nice run of late, winning the Genesis Invitational two starts ago, then following that up with a strong T12 last week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Overall, he’s posted four top-22 finishes over his past five starts.

It’s actually been his short game that’s carrying him, as the 2021 Masters champ ranks fourth in the field in SG: Around-the-Green and 23rd in SG: Putting over his past 12 rounds. His ball-striking has been fine during this stretch as well, and when you factor it all in, only Scottie Scheffler, Will Zalatoris and Andrew Novak (!) are averaging more Total Strokes per round than Matsuyama during this mini run.

He will now return to one of his favorite courses on the PGA TOUR in TPC Sawgrass, where the Japan native has six top-25s over his past eight starts, including three top-eights. In addition, Matsuyama was also the first-round leader at the 2020 version of this event, before it was ultimately canceled due to the pandemic.

Matsuyama appears healthy to start 2024, and we should be striking while the iron is hot when he’s playing like this, even at this elevated price tag.

Max Homa ($9,600)

Very quietly Homa is rounding into form after a couple of subpar performances at the WM Phoenix Open and at Pebble Beach. He’s coming off a strong T8 finish last week at Bay Hill, which was on the heels of a T16 at the Genesis. His ball-striking has not been in peak form, but his putter has, as he’s gained a combined 8.7 strokes with the flat stick over his past two starts.

We know that Homa is a tough-course maestro, and someone you want to roster when conditions get difficult. His results at TPC Sawgrass bare that out as well, as the six-time PGA TOUR winner has finishes of T13 and T6 over his past two starts at this event.

As a matter of fact, only Erik Van Rooyen in this field has averaged more SG: Tee-to-Green per round at this iconic Pete Dye design than Homa has. Taking it a step further, if you look at golfers with more than one career start at this event, no one has gained more from tee-to-green per round than Homa.

He always seems to go overlooked when the world’s best players all congregate, despite boasting one of the highest floors you’ll find. Homa has now finished T16 or better in 19 of his past 28 PGA TOUR starts dating back to the 2023 Sentry, while missing just four cuts in that stretch.

Erik Van Rooyen ($7,300)

EVR is coming off another strong performance last week at Bay Hill, where he finished T25. Make that nine top-25 finishes across Van Rooyen’s past 11 PGA TOUR starts, which include a win, a runner up and a T8. Dating back 36 rounds in this field, EVR ranks 10th in this loaded field in Total Strokes Gained and ninth in SG: Ball-Striking.

The South African has made just one career-start at THE PLAYERS, but it was a good one, as he finished T13 here in 2022. While it’s only a four-round sample, Van Rooyen actually leads this entire field (by wide margins) in SG: Tee-to-Green and SG: Approach per round at TPC Sawgrass, averaging 2.79 and 2.83 strokes, respectively in both categories.

EVR is one of the hottest golfers in the world right now, and when you factor in his recent form, rolling stats and course history, he’s absolutely underpriced this week at just $7,300.

